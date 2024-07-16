Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) rendered supreme sacrifices for humanity, justice, righteousness: Musvi

SUKKUR - Regional Director of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Region, Syed Atta Hussain Shah Musvi has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his devotees ren­dered supreme sacrifices for humanity, justice and righ­teousness. Talking in a ses­sion, he said that the teach­ings of Islam are centered on social supervision in the community, the call for good, and the avoidance of corrup­tion and selfishness. During his journey from Medina to Mecca and then to Karbala, Imam Hussein worked to re­vive religious teachings. Mus­vi said that Hazrat Imam Hus­sain (AS) emphasised in his statements that the reason for his uprising was to revive the higher teachings of Islam and the true practice of his grandfather Prophet Muham­mad (PBUH) and his descen­dants. He said the incident of Karbala was struggle for jus­tice against cruelties and bar­barism. He said Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) was an Imam of the whole Muslim Ummah and not for a particular sect. He kept Islam alive with his sacrifice at Karbala and there was great message of human­ity for the whole world in it, he added. Imam Hussain (AS) taught Muslim Ummah to support the truth and justice and not to compromise on teachings of Islam, he said. Syed Atta Hussain Shah said Imam Hussain (AS) did not fight for grabbing the reins of power but for the rule of law. He was of the opinion that it was our collective responsi­bility to highlight the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and urged the parents to let their children know about the in­cident of Karbala. He said Hazrat Abbas (AS) dedicated his life on 9th Muharram. He proposed people to follow such great persons who laid their lives for the humanity, to have a real change intheir own lives. He urged media and the nation to raise voice against corruption, atroci­ties and injustice. There was a dire need to promote tol­erance amongst the nation at the moment.