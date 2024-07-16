Home Deptt obtains certificates of security preparedness from DCs

LAHORE - The Home Department has obtained certificates of complete security preparedness from all deputy commissioners of Punjab on Muharram 9-10. According to official documents, CCTV cameras have been installed on procession routes across Punjab, and control rooms have been established for live monitoring. The live feeds from these cameras are connected to the Home Department’s central control room.The district administrations and police had completed inspections of the procession routes throughout Punjab, and law enforcement agencies have been fully deployed for all gatherings and processions. Special units of the military and Rangers have been arranged for deployment, transportation, and accommodation throughout the province. Encroachments and debris have been cleared from the procession routes, and patchwork has been completed where necessary. According to the report, Rescue 1122 and medical camps have been set up to handle emergencies, and district intelligence and peace committee meetings have been completed in every district. The spokesperson added that all information about the gatherings and processions is being uploaded to the Home Department’s dashboard.