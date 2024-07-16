IFA seizes 500kg rotten meat in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Monday seized 500 kilo­grams of rotten meat destined for the Aabpara meat shop to ensure food safety during Muharram.

Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr. Tahira Saddique, said that the operation, led by the food safety teams (FSTs), resulted in the destruction of the tainted meat, the imposi­tion of a heavy fine, and the fil­ing of a case against those in­volved. She mentioned that the foul-smelling meat was discov­ered concealed in the suppli­er’s vehicle.

The Deputy Director noted the presence of insects on the meat and the lack of essential records and documents, highlighting the seriousness of the offense. Dr. Ta­hira Saddique emphasized that consuming such contaminated meat poses severe health risks.

The operation not only targeted the supplier but also led to the clo­sure of several shops selling stale meat. She stressed the importance of complying with food safety reg­ulations and warned that strict ac­tion would be taken to eliminate the adulteration mafia.