IFA seizes 500kg rotten meat in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Monday seized 500 kilograms of rotten meat destined for the Aabpara meat shop to ensure food safety during Muharram.
Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr. Tahira Saddique, said that the operation, led by the food safety teams (FSTs), resulted in the destruction of the tainted meat, the imposition of a heavy fine, and the filing of a case against those involved. She mentioned that the foul-smelling meat was discovered concealed in the supplier’s vehicle.
The Deputy Director noted the presence of insects on the meat and the lack of essential records and documents, highlighting the seriousness of the offense. Dr. Tahira Saddique emphasized that consuming such contaminated meat poses severe health risks.
The operation not only targeted the supplier but also led to the closure of several shops selling stale meat. She stressed the importance of complying with food safety regulations and warned that strict action would be taken to eliminate the adulteration mafia.