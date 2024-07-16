Tuesday, July 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IFA seizes 500kg rotten meat in Islamabad

APP
July 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Monday seized 500 kilo­grams of rotten meat destined for the Aabpara meat shop to ensure food safety during Muharram.

Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr. Tahira Saddique, said that the operation, led by the food safety teams (FSTs), resulted in the destruction of the tainted meat, the imposi­tion of a heavy fine, and the fil­ing of a case against those in­volved. She mentioned that the foul-smelling meat was discov­ered concealed in the suppli­er’s vehicle.

The Deputy Director noted the presence of insects on the meat and the lack of essential records and documents, highlighting the seriousness of the offense. Dr. Ta­hira Saddique emphasized that consuming such contaminated meat poses severe health risks.

The operation not only targeted the supplier but also led to the clo­sure of several shops selling stale meat. She stressed the importance of complying with food safety reg­ulations and warned that strict ac­tion would be taken to eliminate the adulteration mafia.

Trump makes first public appearance after assassination attempt

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1721101875.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024