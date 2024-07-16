IHC adjourns hearing of PTI public gathering permission case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and government officials to resolve their issues over public gathering permission in the Federal Capital. Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the contempt of court case regarding the permission for a PTI public gathering despite a prior court order. During the hearing, the Advocate General pleaded with the court to postpone the public gathering until after Muharram, as the period of mourning and associated processions continue until the 40th day. PTI’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, pointed out that PTI had conducted numerous rallies in F-9 Park without issues. He requested the court to permit the PTI gathering, promising cooperation and adherence to regulations. The Advocate General reiterated that discussions should resume after Muharram and asked for details about the proposed gathering’s time and location. The court, while directing both parties to resolve their issues, adjourned the hearing.