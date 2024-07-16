IHC adjourns hearing of PTI public gathering permission case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and government officials to resolve their issues over public gathering permis­sion in the Federal Capi­tal. Justice Mian Gul Has­san Aurangzeb heard the contempt of court case regarding the permission for a PTI public gather­ing despite a prior court order. During the hear­ing, the Advocate General pleaded with the court to postpone the public gathering until after Mu­harram, as the period of mourning and associated processions continue until the 40th day. PTI’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, pointed out that PTI had conduct­ed numerous rallies in F-9 Park without issues. He requested the court to permit the PTI gathering, promising cooperation and adherence to regula­tions. The Advocate Gen­eral reiterated that dis­cussions should resume after Muharram and asked for details about the pro­posed gathering’s time and location. The court, while directing both par­ties to resolve their issues, adjourned the hearing.