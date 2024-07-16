IHC issues notices to CDA, PIC in plot case

ISLAMABAD - A division bench of the Islam­abad High Court (IHC) has is­sued notices to the Chairman of the Capital Development Au­thority (CDA) and the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) in a case seeking issuance of a No Demand Certificate (NDC) for a plot.

The two-judge bench, com­prising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, heard an in­tra-court appeal filed by journal­ist Ilyas Bhatti.

The court’s order noted that it appears a civil suit has been filed by affectees from whom the land of the plot in question was acquired by the CDA for compensation.

An injunctive order has been issued in this civil suit. The ap­pellant’s writ petition was dis­missed on the grounds that a civ­il suit concerning the same plot is already under adjudication.

Considering the petitioner’s status as a senior citizen, the court emphasized the urgency of deciding the pending civil suit promptly. The petitioner assert­ed that at the time of purchasing the plot, he was unaware of any ongoing litigation concerning it.

The petitioner also named CDA’s Additional Director Es­tate Affectees sector G-7 as a respondent in the case. The next hearing of the case has been ad­journed until October 22.