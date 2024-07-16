IHC orders police not to arrest Sanam Javed till Thursday

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the police not to arrest the Paki­stan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) ac­tivist Sanam Javed till Thurs­day and ordered her release. A single bench of IHC com­prising Justice Miangul Has­san Aurangzeb conducted hearing of a petition moved by Javaid Iqbal Khan father of Sanam seeking her re­lease from the police custo­dy. The IHC bench directed the police to submit the de­tails of all the FIRs registered against her. The judge also directed her counsel Mian Ashfaq Advocate to advise his client to home but remain silent. Through the writ peti­tion, the petitioner sought the issuance of a writ of ha­beas corpus for the recovery of detenue who is his daugh­ter aged about 38 years with two minor children. During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner submitted that af­ter 09.05.2023, twelve FIRs were registered against the detenue; and that in four cas­es, she has been discharged while in other cases she has been enlarged on post-arrest bail. On the court’s call, the Additional Attorney-Gener­al as well as Advocate- Gen­eral, Islamabad appeared before this court and submit­ted that they have no infor­mation regarding the where­abouts of the detenue. At this, the bench issued notice to the respondents and the Inspector-General of Police Islamabad and the Director General, Federal Investiga­tion Agency, Islamabad are directed to produce the de­tenue before this court today at 05:30 p.m. The bench also directed the respondents not to remove the detenue from the jurisdiction of this court.