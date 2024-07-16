IHC orders police not to arrest Sanam Javed till Thursday

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the police not to arrest the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed till Thursday and ordered her release. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of a petition moved by Javaid Iqbal Khan father of Sanam seeking her release from the police custody. The IHC bench directed the police to submit the details of all the FIRs registered against her. The judge also directed her counsel Mian Ashfaq Advocate to advise his client to home but remain silent. Through the writ petition, the petitioner sought the issuance of a writ of habeas corpus for the recovery of detenue who is his daughter aged about 38 years with two minor children. During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner submitted that after 09.05.2023, twelve FIRs were registered against the detenue; and that in four cases, she has been discharged while in other cases she has been enlarged on post-arrest bail. On the court’s call, the Additional Attorney-General as well as Advocate- General, Islamabad appeared before this court and submitted that they have no information regarding the whereabouts of the detenue. At this, the bench issued notice to the respondents and the Inspector-General of Police Islamabad and the Director General, Federal Investigation Agency, Islamabad are directed to produce the detenue before this court today at 05:30 p.m. The bench also directed the respondents not to remove the detenue from the jurisdiction of this court.