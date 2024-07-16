IMF loan accord lifts PSX to new high

ISLAMABAD - The latest loan agreement agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) triggered brisk buy­ing at the Pakistan Stock Ex­change (PSX) on Monday, lifting the index to new heights.

The 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) wit­nessed bullish trend on Mon­day, gaining 1,211.51 points, a positive change of 1.52 percent, closing at 81,155.61 points against 79,944.10 points on the last working day.

A total of 441,338,958 shares were traded dur­ing the day as compared to 437,315,657 shares the previ­ous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs27.228 bil­lion against Rs23.484 billion on the last trading day.

Around 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 265 of them recorded gains and 141 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were PIA Holding Company with 35,758,060 shares at Rs19.01 per share, Pak Elek­tron with 25,836,722 shares at Rs27.18 per share and World­Call Telecom with 24,920,883 shares at Rs1.21 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited wit­nessed a maximum increase of Rs105.00 per share price, clos­ing at Rs 7,150.00, whereas the runner-up was Excide Pakistan Limited with a Rs 93.45 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,077.11. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs99.27 per share closing at Rs 7,600.00, followed by Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with a Rs50.45 decline to close at Rs 1,014.25.

The stocks had Friday wit­nessed a volatile session after the decision of the Supreme Court on reserved seats, decreasing by 48.26 points or 0.06% to close at 79,944.10 points. Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under pres­sure during the last week ended on July 12, 2024 as the investors opted to book profit on available margins. The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 268.69 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 79,944.10 points.

Trading activities remained dull as average daily volumes on ready counter decreased by 0.3 percent to 438.83 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 440.31 million shares while average daily traded value on the ready counter increased by 13.7 percent to Rs 20.77 billion during this week against pre­vious week’s Rs 18.28 billion. The foreign investors remained net buyers of shares worth $3.959million during the week. Total market capitalization in­creased by Rs36 billion during this week to Rs10.630 trillion.