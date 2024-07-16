Indonesian Consulate, SAU announce new academic, research exchange programmes

HYDERABAD - In a significant step towards strengthening agricultural col­laboration, the Indonesian Con­sulate and Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, on Monday agreed to establish new academic and research ex­change programmes.

This partnership includes a proposal from the Indonesian Consulate General for research support in oil palm cultivation in Pakistan. The suggestion em­phasises the need for new col­laborations in agriculture, food security, climate change, and faculty exchange programmes, particularly focusing on oil palm, rice and other exportable crops.

According to the SAU spokes­person, Dr June Kuncoro Hadin­ingrat, the Consul General of Indo­nesia, addressed a seminar titled “Strengthening Pakistan and Indo­nesia Collaboration in Agriculture” at Sindh Agriculture University. He emphasised that academic and re­search initiatives at the university will foster relations between the two nations. He offered assistance for research and various agricul­tural projects aimed at enhancing oil palm cultivation in Pakistan. Dr June stressed the importance of diversifying Pakistan’s exports to Indonesia to effectively tackle the existing trade imbalance.

He noted that Pakistan cur­rently imports oil palm from Indonesia, while successful ex­ports of Pakistani rice to Indone­sia have occurred over the past two years. He revealed that the trade volume between Indonesia and Pakistan has reached 4.5 bil­lion US dollars, which represents only 4.4 percent of Pakistan’s total trade volume. This year, In­donesia imported 500,000 met­ric tonnes of rice from Pakistan, achieved in a short timeframe.

Dr June also pointed out that Indonesia is a member of the G20, with global exports exceeding $120 billion. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agri­culture University Dr Fateh Mari expressed a desire for new faculty exchange connections between the universities of two countries, alongwith the exchange of agricul­tural knowledge and research. He added that their experts are con­ducting experiments with oil palm in Tando Jam and the coastal areas of Sindh, with plans to promote research for the cultivation of In­donesian oil palm varieties.

Dr Mari highlighted the criti­cal role of academic experts and business investors from both countries in enhancing research and business relations. He ex­pressed eagerness for technical, research and faculty exchanges with Indonesian universities.

The event was attended by no­table figures including Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar from MH Pan­hwar Farms, Haji Nisar Memon and Indonesian diplomat Heri­yanto. The Director of Advanced Studies Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi gave a briefing on SAU, while Dr Allah Wadhayo Gandahi in­formed the attendees about the oil palm project under his su­pervision. Dean Dr Altaf Siyal, Dr Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr Muham­mad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Zia-ul-Hassan Shah, Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano, social activist Suleman G Abro, Nasir Panhwar, progres­sive farmer Nabi Bux Sathio, staff from the Indonesian delegation, their families and a large num­ber of teachers and students also participated in the programme.