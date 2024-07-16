Indonesian Consulate, SAU announce new academic, research exchange programmes

HYDERABAD - In a significant step towards strengthening agricultural collaboration, the Indonesian Consulate and Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, on Monday agreed to establish new academic and research exchange programmes.
This partnership includes a proposal from the Indonesian Consulate General for research support in oil palm cultivation in Pakistan. The suggestion emphasises the need for new collaborations in agriculture, food security, climate change, and faculty exchange programmes, particularly focusing on oil palm, rice and other exportable crops.
According to the SAU spokesperson, Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, the Consul General of Indonesia, addressed a seminar titled “Strengthening Pakistan and Indonesia Collaboration in Agriculture” at Sindh Agriculture University. He emphasised that academic and research initiatives at the university will foster relations between the two nations. He offered assistance for research and various agricultural projects aimed at enhancing oil palm cultivation in Pakistan. Dr June stressed the importance of diversifying Pakistan’s exports to Indonesia to effectively tackle the existing trade imbalance.
He noted that Pakistan currently imports oil palm from Indonesia, while successful exports of Pakistani rice to Indonesia have occurred over the past two years. He revealed that the trade volume between Indonesia and Pakistan has reached 4.5 billion US dollars, which represents only 4.4 percent of Pakistan’s total trade volume. This year, Indonesia imported 500,000 metric tonnes of rice from Pakistan, achieved in a short timeframe.
Dr June also pointed out that Indonesia is a member of the G20, with global exports exceeding $120 billion. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Mari expressed a desire for new faculty exchange connections between the universities of two countries, alongwith the exchange of agricultural knowledge and research. He added that their experts are conducting experiments with oil palm in Tando Jam and the coastal areas of Sindh, with plans to promote research for the cultivation of Indonesian oil palm varieties.
Dr Mari highlighted the critical role of academic experts and business investors from both countries in enhancing research and business relations. He expressed eagerness for technical, research and faculty exchanges with Indonesian universities.
The event was attended by notable figures including Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar from MH Panhwar Farms, Haji Nisar Memon and Indonesian diplomat Heriyanto. The Director of Advanced Studies Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi gave a briefing on SAU, while Dr Allah Wadhayo Gandahi informed the attendees about the oil palm project under his supervision. Dean Dr Altaf Siyal, Dr Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Zia-ul-Hassan Shah, Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano, social activist Suleman G Abro, Nasir Panhwar, progressive farmer Nabi Bux Sathio, staff from the Indonesian delegation, their families and a large number of teachers and students also participated in the programme.