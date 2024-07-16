Is Polio-Free Pakistan a Distant Dream?

Polio is a fatal disease caused by the poliovirus. It is highly contagious and spreads from person to person through the mouth via coughing, sneezing, and contact with contaminated water. In 1789, London pediatrician Michael Underwood published the first clear description of the paralytic disease in a medical textbook. In the early 19th century, small groups of patients were reported to have poliovirus, and in 1955, Dr. Jonas Salk invented the first polio vaccine to combat this infectious disease. Initial symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, neck stiffness, and limb pain.

A record eight cases in just six months have been reported in Pakistan, surpassing the total figure for the entire last year within half a year. Two more cases have recently been reported—one from Karachi and one from Balochistan—bringing the toll of confirmed polio cases last week to three. This is the first case from Karachi this year and the third from Qila Abdullah, Balochistan. Six of this year’s total eight cases have emerged from Balochistan alone, which is very distressing. Polio primarily affects children under five years old. Despite significant efforts and funds from the Bill Gates Foundation, Pakistan has yet to achieve a “Polio-Free” status. Today, Pakistan and neighboring war-torn Afghanistan are the only two countries with active polio cases.

Since the launch of Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Programme (PPEP) in 1994, there has been a tremendous decline in polio cases, from nearly 20,000 in the early 1990s to just eight cases in 2018. If Pakistan could perform so well with limited resources, old tools, and fewer staff in the past couple of decades, why can it not perform better now? Since Pakistan seemingly diverted its attention from poliovirus in 2021—when it reported just one case—the cases have burgeoned again, with 20 in 2022, 6 in 2023, and 8 as of June 2024.

In contrast, India, with its population of over 1.45 billion, was once considered one of the most challenging countries to eliminate the disease from. However, through hard work, patience, consistency, and determined efforts, India achieved a “Polio-Free” status in 2011. It delivered about 1 billion doses of polio vaccines to 172 million children each year for four years leading up to the last case and continued to do so in subsequent years to achieve this colossal milestone. Approximately 25 million children are born annually in India, but not a single case has emerged since 2011.

Polio is entirely preventable. To eradicate polio in Pakistan, every child in every household must be vaccinated. However, many children still miss out on vaccines due to their parents’ misinformed reluctance. It is not feasible to vaccinate all unvaccinated children overnight; it requires long-term planning, significant funding, and great efforts from polio workers.

The government must launch nationwide awareness campaigns to educate people about the dangers of poliovirus and hire police officials to protect polio health workers who risk their lives to immunize children. Additionally, Afghan refugees entering Pakistan should be completely immunized against poliovirus. Poliovirus can cause severe complications like paralysis or death. Only through sincere efforts, unity, and collaboration among polio workers and local communities can we secure a healthy, safe, and polio-free Pakistan. Amen!

MUHAMMAD AHMAD SAJID,

Raiwind.