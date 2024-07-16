Jam Kamal chairs meeting over tariff rationalisation to achieve $60b export target

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Ka­mal Khan chaired the inaugural meeting of high level committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to focus on tar­iff rationalisation aimed at achieving an export target of $60 billion by 2027-28.

Recognizing the complexity and ex­tensive scope of the task, the minister established three subcommittees to ex­pedite the process. These subcommit­tees are tasked with providing detailed recommendations to the main commit­tee, which will then present a finalized report to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the commerce minister emphasized the technical na­ture of the subject and the need for com­prehensive consultation with experts from both the private and public sectors. “Given the intricacy of the topic, we re­quire ample time for thorough delib­eration, incorporating insights from all stakeholders,” stated the minister.

The session also saw contributions from Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Industry and Production, and Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, and Power, both of whom concurred with the commerce minister’s approach. They proposed forming working groups of technical ex­perts from various sectors to handle spe­cific Terms of References (TORs).

The meeting was attended by secretar­ies of relevant ministries, the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other members of the main commit­tee via zoom link. The committee’s TORs include reviewing existing proposals, suggesting short to long-term tariff ra­tionalization measures, and devising a comprehensive plan to reach the export target. The Ministry of Commerce will act as the secretariat for the committee, which is expected to finalize its recom­mendations within two weeks.