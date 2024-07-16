Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Japan releases 7th batch of treated nuclear-waste into sea

Anadolu
3:43 PM | July 16, 2024
Japan Tuesday completed the release of the seventh batch of treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. discharged around 7,800 tons of water, which had begun on June 28, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

The operator reported no abnormal tritium levels in nearby waters.

Japan began releasing treated radioactive wastewater from the plant since last August, triggering a strong reaction from China and opposition parties in South Korea and the Solomon Islands.

The plant was forced to shut down after facing the largest nuclear accident since 1986 in Chernobyl, following an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

