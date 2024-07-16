Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

Agencies
July 16, 2024
Newspaper, International

MIAMI   -   A Florida judge appointed by Donald Trump has dismissed the criminal case against the former president on charges of mishandling top secret documents, saying the way that Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed was improper. The deci­sion is a huge victory for Trump, who had been ac­cused of endangering national security by holding onto top secret documents after leaving the White House. Judge Aileen Cannon made her ruling af­ter lawyers for the 78-year-old argued for a partial stay of proceedings to allow for an assessment of a Supreme Court ruling that a former president has broad immunity from prosecution. 

“Former President Trump’s Motion to Dismiss In­dictment Based on the Unlawful Appointment and Funding of Special Counsel Jack Smith is GRANT­ED,” Aileen wrote in her order. “The Superseding Indictment is DISMISSED because Special Counsel Smith’s appointment violates the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution.”

