Karachi Police issue security plan for 9th, 10th Muharram

KARACHI - Karachi Police have unveiled a com­prehensive security plan to ensure the safety and security of the public during processions of 9th and 10th of Muharram. According to the de­tails, a total of 17,947 police officers will be deployed across the city dur­ing Muharram. During 9th and 10th Muharram, a total of 1,049 proces­sions will take place, while a total of 4,664 majalis will be held in Karachi.

Additionally, 987 traffic police offi­cers and personnel will be on duty to maintain order and facilitate smooth traffic flow during the processions and majalis in the city.

KARACHI’S BRT GREEN, ORANGE LINES SUSPENDED

In order to ensure security, Kara­chi’s Green and Orange lines will re­main suspended during 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram, reported on Mon­day. As per the announcement, both BRTs will resume services from July 18. Meanwhile, Peoples Bus Service also announced the suspension of its operations on specific routes during 9th and 10th Muharram.

A day earlier, the city’s traffic po­lice issued a traffic management plan for processions on the 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram.

According to the traffic plan is­sued, on 8th Muharram, a proces­sion will start from Nishtar Park and end at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Muhammad Ali (MA) Jinnah Road will remain closed from Gurumandir to Tower due to security concerns.

The procession will go through Nishtar Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road (point a), Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road (point b), Baba-e-Urdu, Bara Imam, Nishtar Road, Altaf Hussain Road, Bolton Market, MA Jinnah Road (point c), Nawaz Ma­habat Khanjee Road, Bombay Bazar, Kharadar Police Station to Hussai­nian Iranian Imambargah.

On 9th Muharram (Tuesday), a pro­cession will be taken out from Mar­tin Road Imambargah, Liaquatabad at 9am. It will reach Nishtar Park at 12pm, where a majlis will be held.

Afterwards, the procession will be taken out from Nishtar Park for Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar, via Sir Shah Nawaz Bhut­to Road, Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road (point a), Mans­field Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road (point b), Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawaz Mahabat Khanjee Road and then to Hussainian Ira­nian Imambargah.