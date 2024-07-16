Kenya police say suspect in dumped bodies case confessed to 42 murders

NAIROBI - Kenyan police said Monday they had arrested a “serial killer” suspect who had confessed to murdering 42 women before dumping their dismembered bodies in a Nairobi rubbish tip. Since Friday, a total of nine bodies trussed in plastic bags have been pulled from the garbage site in the Mukuru slum area in the south of the capital, a gruesome discovery that has horrified the nation. Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said the 33-year-old prime suspect, named as Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, was arrested at around 3:00 (0000 GMT) on Monday. “We are dealing with a serial killer, a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life,” the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin said. He told reporters the arrest came after a joint operation by the DCI and the National Police Service. “The suspect confessed to have killed and disposed of 42 female bodies at the dumping site,” Amin said, adding that Khalusha claimed the murders took place between 2022 and July 11 this year.