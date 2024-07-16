King Charles and Queen Camilla to visit Australia and Samoa

LONDON - Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla are planning to head down under. The royal couple will travel to Australia in October as part of a tour that will also see them visit Samoa for this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday. The forthcoming visit to Australia will be the 75-year-old British monarch’s first trip to a Commonwealth realm since he ascended the throne. In addition to the United Kingdom, Charles is also head of state in 14 realms including Australia, New Zealand and Canada, though his role is largely ceremonial. Charles and Camilla are visiting the nation “at the invitation of the Australian government, where their program will feature engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales,” the palace said. He last visited Australia with his wife six years ago, when they traveled to the Gold Coast for the opening of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings – or CHOGM as they are known – are held every two years, with member states taking turns as host. The theme of this year’s event in Samoa, Charles’ first as head of the organization, is “One Resilient Future: Transforming Our Common Wealth,” and will see delegations from the 56 member states come together. “Their majesties’ state visit to Samoa will celebrate the strong bilateral relationship between the Pacific Island nation and the UK,” the palace added. Charles, who resumed public-facing duties in April as he continues his treatment for cancer, has had a busy calendar in recent months. Last month, he attended D-Day commemorations in France.