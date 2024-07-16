KMU to collaborate with BISE to improve exam management system

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) has expressed keen interest in ac­quiring the advanced web-based ap­plication developed indigenously by the Board of Intermediate and Sec­ondary Education (BISE) Peshawar. This initiative is aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency and respon­siveness of the examination manage­ment system of the university.

In this connection, a team of KMU officials from Examination and IT Departments, comprising Prof Dr Sal­eem Gandapur Controller of Exami­nation, Dr Hafeez Ahmed Additional Controller, Khalil Ullah Deputy Con­troller Muhammad Sohail Additional Director (IT), Imtiaz Ali, Deputy Di­rector (IT) and Muhammad Shezad, Deputy Director (IT) visited BISE, Pe­shawar to discuss modalities for col­laboration in the field of IT with focus on Examination Management System.

The KMU team was briefed by the BISE, Peshawar Chairman, Prof Nas­rullah and his IT team. Discussion centred around the potential benefits, suitability and usability of BISE Pe­shawar’s examination related web ap­plication and its various modules for KMU converging on long-term usage, licensing arrangements, customisa­tion options and essential training and support services required for its urgent deployment at KMU. Prof Nas­rullah, Chairman BISE Peshawar, said: “Our web application has demonstrat­ed remarkable efficiency and trans­parency in administering every single step of examination system digitally.”

This preliminary interaction was followed by a visit of BISE, Peshawar IT Team, comprising of Muhammad Ijaz Deputy Director (IT), Hassan Khan Web Admin, Rahat Ali Assis­tant Director (IT) to KMU where they met KMU officials. Detailed discus­sion was held on various modules developed in-house by the IT Team of BISE, Peshawar. It was agreed that BISE, Peshawar shall provide online services to KMU via web portal for quick and efficient processing of af­filiation cases, annual retention fee management, degree registration management system, exam admis­sion management system, migration management system and digital at­tendance management system etc.

The web portal access will be given to all the affiliated institutions of KMU where the afore-mentioned processes will be carried out without any foot traffic. The affiliated institutions of KMU will be in complete liaison with KMU throughout the session and will share real-time data, updates and no­tifications via this web portal. As a result, the processes will be executed fast, efficiently and accurately in all re­spects. VC KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq told the BISE Peshawar visiting team that KMU has embraced a paperless envi­ronment and remains committed to adopting innovative digital solutions. The university acknowledges the im­portant role played by BISE Peshawar in digitalizing examination processes through its robust web application system that aligns closely with KMU’s goals of enhancing efficiency and trans­parency of its examination system.

He appreciated the efforts of BISE, Peshawar IT team, for being a pub­lic sector entity, has remarkably im­proved its Examination Management System and various aligned processes through the best use of latest IT re­sources which is unprecedented. He concluded, “We are confident that by integrating this web-based application into KMU’s operations will further im­prove the performance of our exami­nation system”. The IT team of BISE Peshawar highlighted the application’s success in improving administration and result delivery, underscoring its suitability for KMU’s rigorous academ­ic standards. Both the teams agreed that collaboration between KMU and BISE Peshawar marks an important milestone towards modernizing as­sessment practices in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. It reflects KMU’s proactive approach to leveraging technology for academic excellence and operational efficiency and BISE’s willingness to share expertise with other aspiring organizations in the field for which a formal MoU shall be signed between the two parties in due course of time.