Lawyer approaches court to order FIR against prison officials over deaths of inmates

HYDERABAD - A court here on Monday put the SP Complaint and SHO Baldia police station on notice for July 18 in a petition filed for the registration of FIR against officials of Central Prison Hyderabad and Liaquat University Hospital. According to details, the peti­tioner advocate Sarmad Sattar Laghari alleged that misconduct and negligence of the prison officials have taken the lives of hundreds of prisoners in­cluding 5 recent deaths.

He pointed out that an under-trial prisoner Gh­ulam Shabbir died on February 28 while the death of another UTP, Mir Hassan, followed on April 15.

Similarly, he added, Mahar Hussain passed away on May 21, Ahmed Arisar on June 5, and Ghulam Mustafa Magsi on June 25. “The death certificates issued by the LUH cited cardiac arrest as the cause of death of these inmates,” he stated. He argued that cardiac arrest was the cause of almost all persons but the health condition leading to the stopping of heartbeats need to be investigated. The lawyer al­leged that sick inmates in the prison were not time­ly shifted to the hospital because the jail officials de­manded bribes from the families of inmates to allow them to be shifted to the health facility.