Lesco completes arrangements for Ashura days

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has completed arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity on the occasion of Ashura Day. The spokesman told media here Monday that inn this connection LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements to be made regarding Ashura days. The officers concerned briefed the meeting that all arrangements have been completed for uninterrupted power supply on 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, adding that LESCO staff will work 24 hours in three shifts, cranes are available in all divisions while additional transformers trolleys have been provided to subdivisions to be used in emergency situations. Apart from this, additional staff have been alerted to deal with the emergency situation. Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali would remain in constant liaison with the field staff to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Ashura days. The meeting was also attended by Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief of Internal Audit Muhammad Tayyab. Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, Chief Engineer (PMU) Shoaib Asim and Director (Complaint Cell) Rana Rizwan Sibghatullah.