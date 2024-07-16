Tuesday, July 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Lesco completes arrangements for Ashura days

Our Staff Reporter
July 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has completed arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity on the occasion of Ashura Day. The spokesman told media here Monday that inn this connection LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements to be made regarding Ashura days. The officers concerned briefed the meeting that all arrangements have been completed for uninterrupted power supply on 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, adding that LESCO staff will work 24 hours in three shifts, cranes are available in all divisions while additional transformers trolleys have been provided to subdivisions to be used in emergency situations. Apart from this, additional staff have been alerted to deal with the emergency situation. Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali would remain in constant liaison with the field staff to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Ashura days. The meeting was also attended by Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief of Internal Audit Muhammad Tayyab. Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, Chief Engineer (PMU) Shoaib Asim and Director (Complaint Cell) Rana Rizwan Sibghatullah.

Trump makes first public appearance after assassination attempt

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1721101875.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024