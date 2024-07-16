LESCO lifts ban on green meters for solar systems

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has lifted the ban on green meters used in solar systems.

According to sources, LESCO has issued the notification to lift the ban on green meters for solar systems.

According to the notification, the temporary installation of bi-directional green meters is permitted until October 15.

The notification said consumers will be given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for bi-directional green meters for solar systems.

It is noteworthy to mention that LESCO had ordered the installation of AMI meters instead of green meters starting from July 1, 2024.

The notification for AMI meters resulted in a significant price increase.

Due to a shortage of stock at meter manufacturing companies, the supply of meters had become impossible, so now the government has lifted the ban on green meters.





