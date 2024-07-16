Measures taken for peaceful Muharram in Attock

ATTOCK - Commissioner Rawalpindi En­gineer Aamir Khattak has stated that the Punjab government is taking steps to ensure the ten days of Muharram are peaceful. The concerned authorities have made the best arrangements to provide foolproof security and municipal services on the mourn­ing and procession routes. The peace established in Attock dis­trict is the result of joint efforts of all stakeholders, which should be maintained permanently.

He said this during his visit to Attock, accompanied by RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Deputy Com­missioner Rao Atif Raza, District Police Officer Dr. Ghayas Gul Khan, ADC, and other district officers. The arrangements are being mon­itored on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, whose vision is to establish sus­tainable peace and order through the best arrangements. District Attock is an example of peace.

The commissioner empha­sized that the district adminis­tration should keep a close eye on the situation and be alert to handle any potential untoward incidents. Until the last minute of Ashura-Muharram, the provi­sion of municipal services and implementation of SOPs should be ensured. A total of 145 pro­cessions and 754 Majlis will be held till the 10th of Muharram.