Meeting held to review monsoon rain arrangements

HYDERABAD - Shaheed Benazirabad Division Commissioner Syed Muham­mad Sajjad Haider Monday chaired a meeting in the com­mittee room of the Commis­sioner’s office to review the security arrangements in view of monsoon rains.

Commissioner Syed Mu­hammad Sajjad Haider said that the monsoon rains have started, keeping in mind that the administration of the three districts and all relevant de­partments should set up a con­trol room at the district and tehsil levels to deal with the rains and provide relief to the people.

While municipal, town ad­ministration, SCARP, irrigation, public health and other related departments have been made related to storm drains, clean­ing of drains and sewers, pres­ence of machinery, generators and oil at pumping stations and other necessary arrange­ments for the drainage of rainwater and submit the con­tingency plan to the commis­sioner’s office.

The commissioner, giving instructions to the deputy commissioners of the three districts, said that by staying in close contact with the newly-elected representatives at the municipal, town and UC levels, the presence of machinery at all drainage disposal and mea­sures for water drainage.

He further said that by making the District Disaster Management Authority more active, measures should be taken for the presence of staff and machinery.