Meeting held to review monsoon rain arrangements

Our Staff Reporter
July 16, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   Shaheed Benazirabad Division Commissioner Syed Muham­mad Sajjad Haider Monday chaired a meeting in the com­mittee room of the Commis­sioner’s office to review the security arrangements in view of monsoon rains. 

Commissioner Syed Mu­hammad Sajjad Haider said that the monsoon rains have started, keeping in mind that the administration of the three districts and all relevant de­partments should set up a con­trol room at the district and tehsil levels to deal with the rains and provide relief to the people. 

While municipal, town ad­ministration, SCARP, irrigation, public health and other related departments have been made related to storm drains, clean­ing of drains and sewers, pres­ence of machinery, generators and oil at pumping stations and other necessary arrange­ments for the drainage of rainwater and submit the con­tingency plan to the commis­sioner’s office. 

Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in central Punjab, southern Sindh

The commissioner, giving instructions to the deputy commissioners of the three districts, said that by staying in close contact with the newly-elected representatives at the municipal, town and UC levels, the presence of machinery at all drainage disposal and mea­sures for water drainage.

He further said that by making the District Disaster Management Authority more active, measures should be taken for the presence of staff and machinery.

