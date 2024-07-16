Meeting held to review monsoon rain arrangements

HYDERABAD - Shaheed Benazirabad Division Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Monday chaired a meeting in the committee room of the Commissioner’s office to review the security arrangements in view of monsoon rains.
Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider said that the monsoon rains have started, keeping in mind that the administration of the three districts and all relevant departments should set up a control room at the district and tehsil levels to deal with the rains and provide relief to the people.
While municipal, town administration, SCARP, irrigation, public health and other related departments have been made related to storm drains, cleaning of drains and sewers, presence of machinery, generators and oil at pumping stations and other necessary arrangements for the drainage of rainwater and submit the contingency plan to the commissioner’s office.
The commissioner, giving instructions to the deputy commissioners of the three districts, said that by staying in close contact with the newly-elected representatives at the municipal, town and UC levels, the presence of machinery at all drainage disposal and measures for water drainage.
He further said that by making the District Disaster Management Authority more active, measures should be taken for the presence of staff and machinery.