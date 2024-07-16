Minister inspects security measures in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Pro­vincial Minister for Higher Education, Mina Khan on Monday visited various areas of the interior city to inspect arrangements, security and cleanliness for the peaceful conduct of Muharram processions and gatherings. The provincial minister also visited the control room where he was briefed in detail on adopted security measures. The offi­cers of district administra­tion, local government and police were also present on the occasion. Expressing satisfaction over the secu­rity arrangements, the pro­vincial minister lauded the preparations and efforts of the district administration for Muharram. He said the month of Muharram was sacred for all the Muslims and we have to respect each other’s sentiments. He said no compromise will be made with those try­ing to sabotage the peace­ful atmosphere during the Muharram. He directed the officials concerned to uti­lise all available resources for ensuring peace dur­ing the Muharram. He also appealed to the public to provide every possible sup­port to the law enforces in maintaining peace during the holy days.