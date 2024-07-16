Minister reviews security

LAHORE - Following the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Minister for Communication and Works/Law, Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, visited Mianwali to review Muharram arrangements. According to a handout issued here on Monday, the minister inspected the routes of main Ashura processions originating from Mianwali city. He also reviewed the control room established at the DC office for the monitoring of Ashura processions. The minister chaired a high-level meeting at the DC office to discuss peace and security matters. He had a comprehensive briefing on administrative and security arrangements of processions and gatherings from Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javaid Goraya. The minister directed the municipal committee officers to improve cleanliness on procession routes and instructed all relevant departments and officers to remain vigilant. Emphasizing the importance of following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the provincial minister stressed the need to provide cold water and refreshment to participants in the processions. He said that all possible facilities were being arranged for the participants in Ashura processions and gatherings. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javaid Goraya, DPO Matiullah Khan, district administration officials, and procession