Mobile services to be partially suspended in several Punjab districts on Ashura

LAHORE - The cellular services will remain partially sus­pended on 9th and 10th of Muharram in few cit­ies of Punjab as the provincial home department has recommended suspension of internet services only in the surrounding areas of processions and Majalis for security reasons.

According to a spokesperson of home depart­ment, mobile services will be partially suspended in Gujranwala, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, Wazirabad, Rajanpur, Faisal­abad, Bahawalnagar, Hafizabad, Gujrat, DG Khan and Jhang districts.

The spokesman clarified that cellular services will not be completely suspended in any city of the Punjab. The partial suspension of mobile signals will continue from 8 am till 10 pm during 9th & 10th Muharram on procession routes and areas of Majalis in the already mentioned districts only.

He further stated that cellular network services will be suspended at 28 locations in Rawalpindi, 15 locations in Rahim Yar Khan, 11 locations in Mianwali and Bahawalpur. Mobile service will re­main suspended at 10 places in Layyah, 7 places in Muzaffargarh and 6 places in Nankana Sahib.

Also, the spokesperson said that mobile services will remain active in 17 districts of Punjab includ­ing Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Khu­shab, Sialkot, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Chiniot. Cellular network will be par­tially suspended in the rest of the Punjab.

Earlier, on Sunday 7 Muharram, mobile services were partially suspended in some areas of Rawal­pindi, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bahawalpur and Baha­walnagar. The spokesperson of the Punjab Home Department said that the decision to partially sus­pend cellular network services at certain places was taken to maintain law and order and ensure citizens’ protection.