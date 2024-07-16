More NADRA officials ‘identified’ in fake passports case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) identified more officials of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) allegedly involved in issuance of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) to Afghan nationals.

The FIA’s investigation has reached its final stages, and responsible officials have been identified. It was revealed that Afghan citizens were issued Pakistani ID cards in exchange for bribes, with the help of Pakistani families, the sources said.

The investigation was initiated after the arrest of an Afghan national, Majidullah, who attempted to obtain a Pakistani passport.

The investigation revealed that Majidullah bribed and pretended himself a member of the family to obtain an ID card. The FIA already recorded statements from relevant NADRA officials and is set to take action against the accused persons.

The sources said that more arrests are expected to be made soon as the investigation progresses.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior directed to initiate the legal proceedings against the Afghan nationals who were caught in Saudi Arabia for possessing fake Pakistani passports and identity cards

According to the FIA sources, in light of Ministry of Interior directives, the relevant authorities decided to issue the notice under section 18 of the NADRA ordinance to 12,500 Afghan nationals.

Sources within the FIA revealed that the fake Pakistani identity cards to the 593 Afghan nationals were issued from Islamabad, while a total of 5,500 Pakistani identity cards were issued from Quetta and Peshawar.