Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale decreases 3.10pc in FY2023-24

ISLAMABAD - The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the coun­try witnessed a decrease of 3.10 per cent during the fis­cal year (2023-24) as com­pared to sales of the corre­sponding period of the last year. During July-June 2023-24, as many as 1,150,112 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 1,186,969 units in July-June (2022-23), ac­cording to the Pakistan Automobile Manufactur­ing Association (PAMA). The sale of Honda motor­cycles dipped by 0.21 per cent from 1,005,408 units to 1,003,253 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motor­cycles witnessed a decrease of 42.35 per cent, falling from 29,274 units to 16,876 units during the year under review. Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 13,217 units to 6,562 units while the sale of Road Prince mo­torbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 42.04 per cent from 27,690 units to 16,049 units. The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 9.48 per cent from 91,347 units to 82,683 units. Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheel­ers however surged from 1,708 units to 2,095 units showing growth of 22.65 percent, while the sale of Sazgar three-wheelers also witnessed an increase of 35.88 per cent from 9,381 units to 15,014 units. The data revealed that Qingqi three-wheeler sales had de­creased by 19.87 per cent from 6,564 units to 5,977 units whereas sales of Road Prince three-wheelers also witnessed a decrease of 60.04 per cent from 1,677 units to 1,303 units.