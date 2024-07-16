Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Muharram 9 processions being taken out across country

12:26 PM | July 16, 2024
The 9th of Muharram to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions is being observed with due solemnity and respect across the country today (Tuesday).

Majalis will be held in all small and major cities while processions of Tazia and Alam will also be taken out in some cities.

Islamabad Police has finalized a detailed security and traffic management plan for 9th of Moharram.

 The main 9 Muharram Al Haram Procession will commence from Main Imambargah in G/6-2, follow its designated route, and return to its starting point.

To ensure the smooth flow of the procession, the traffic arrangements have been made.

The road from Fazal Haq Road, Polyclinic to Kulsoom Plaza, will be closed to general traffic.

Citizens have been advised to use Jinnah Avenue from Kulsoom Plaza to China Chowk instead.

Sadar Road will be closed between Iqbal Hall and Melody Chowk on both sides.

Citizens can use Abpara Suhrawardy Road as an alternative.

Citizens are urged to use alternate routes during the procession and cooperate with traffic police to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

