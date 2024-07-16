New Survey Reveals Non-Compliance of Cigarette Packs with Labeling and Taxation Laws in Rural Pakistan

A comprehensive rural survey conduct­ed by The Initiative, Islamabad, in collab­oration with the University of York, UK, has uncovered significant non-compli­ance with the labeling and taxation laws among cigarette packs sold in rural Pa­kistan.89% of packs were non-compli­ant with the cigarette packaging and la­belling laws. 83% of packs did not have graphic health warning and 33.8% did not have printed retail prices. The find­ings are particularly concerning given that one in five adults in Pakistan uses some form of tobacco, contributing to over 160,000 deaths annually.Tobac­co usage is notably higher in rural areas compared to urban regions of Pakistan.Furthermore, cigarette prices in Pakistan are among the lowest in the region, mak­ing tobacco products more accessible. The Pakistani government has been ac­tively working towards strengthening to­bacco laws and taxation policies to mit­igate tobacco-related harms. The STOP Rural Survey (2021-2022), conducted in 85 villages of the most populous rural districts of Pakistan, involved over 2,000 tobacco users. It was found that an alarm­ingly high, previously unreported, 89% of cigarette packs were non-compliant with packaging and labeling regulations. Dr Amina Khan, the survey’s chief investiga­tor, stated, “The high proportion of illegal cigarette packs indicates weaker imple­mentation of tobacco control laws in rural areas. Given this disparity, law enforce­ment authorities must focus on rural ar­eas Additionally, it was observed that four out of ten packs(41%) were purchased for less than the legal minimum price of 63 Rs. Dr. Kamran Siddiqi commented, “It is possible that tobacco companies are tak­ing advantage of this weak enforcement to sell illegal and cheap cigarettes in ru­ral markets, undermining public health efforts and leading to significant revenue losses for the government.” The STOP Ru­ral Survey was approved by the National Bioethics Committee and the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination. The study’s findings are be­ing published and can be accessed via this link:https://academic.oup.com/ntr/arti­cle-lookup/doi/10.1093/ntr/ntae155

