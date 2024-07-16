No surprises expected as Syrians vote in parliamentary poll

DAMASCUS - Syrians in government-held areas were voting Monday in their fourth parliamentary election since civil war erupted in 2011, a poll expected to keep President Bashar al-Assad’s ruling Baath party in power. While voting was calm in most areas, a war monitor and a local media outlet reported protests against the election in southern Sweida province, the heartland of Syria’s Druze minority. More than 1,500 people are standing for 250 seats in the parliament, according to Syria’s Supreme Judicial Elections Committee.