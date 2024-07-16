Tuesday, July 16, 2024
NSU marks World Youth Skills Day

APP
July 16, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad celebrated World Youth Skills Day 2024 on Monday, reaffirming its dedication to advancing tech­nical and vocational education in Pakistan and globally.

Recognized by UNESCO/UNEVOC as an International Centre for Technical and Voca­tional Education and Training, the university observed the day under the theme ‘Youth Skills for Peace and Develop­ment,’ according to a press release.

Under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of National Skills University Islamabad, the institution has been a leader in empowering youth with cutting-edge skills in Artificial Intelligence, Cyber­security, Data Science, and other fields. Prof. Mukhtar praised the university faculty, technologists, and staff for their commitment to excel­lence in skills education na­tionwide.

He expressed gratitude for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training’s support in enhanc­ing NSU’s infrastructure and global outreach, highlighting the guidance of Mr. Mohyud­din Wani, Federal Secretary of the Education Ministry.

