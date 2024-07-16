NSU marks World Youth Skills Day

ISLAMABAD - The National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad celebrated World Youth Skills Day 2024 on Monday, reaffirming its dedication to advancing technical and vocational education in Pakistan and globally.
Recognized by UNESCO/UNEVOC as an International Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, the university observed the day under the theme ‘Youth Skills for Peace and Development,’ according to a press release.
Under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of National Skills University Islamabad, the institution has been a leader in empowering youth with cutting-edge skills in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data Science, and other fields. Prof. Mukhtar praised the university faculty, technologists, and staff for their commitment to excellence in skills education nationwide.
He expressed gratitude for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training’s support in enhancing NSU’s infrastructure and global outreach, highlighting the guidance of Mr. Mohyuddin Wani, Federal Secretary of the Education Ministry.