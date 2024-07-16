Opp plans to submit requisition for NA session

Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Our Staff Reporter
July 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -   Since the government plans to ban Pakistan Terheek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, the opposition party is set to strong­ly defend its stance in the Parlia­ment in the upcoming session of the National Assembly.

The opposition has planned to submit requisition in the Na­tional Assembly Secretariat to call session of the lower house of the Parliament. The Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub, as per planning, will defend its stance on the floor of the house, back­ground discussion with the op­position members revealed.

The planning of banning the opposition party was not wel­comed by the rest of allies. The PPP, the main opposition party, distanced itself by saying that they were not taken in the loop on this matter. The PPP, despite being the main coalition partner, is not part of the federal cabinet.

This announcement made by Information Minister Attaul­lah Tarar came days after the Supreme Court handed a major legal victory to the PTI by declar­ing it eligible for a share of seats reserved in national and provin­cial assemblies.

The leader of the Opposition had already moved a privilege motion in the lower house of the Parliament against the re­cent police raid at his Islamabad residence in an attempt to ar­rest him. Ayub, in the motion, demanded an explanation from the high-ups of the Punjab and Islamabad police for the raid.

