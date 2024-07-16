Opp plans to submit requisition for NA session

ISLAMABAD - Since the government plans to ban Pakistan Terheek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, the opposition party is set to strongly defend its stance in the Parliament in the upcoming session of the National Assembly.
The opposition has planned to submit requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat to call session of the lower house of the Parliament. The Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub, as per planning, will defend its stance on the floor of the house, background discussion with the opposition members revealed.
The planning of banning the opposition party was not welcomed by the rest of allies. The PPP, the main opposition party, distanced itself by saying that they were not taken in the loop on this matter. The PPP, despite being the main coalition partner, is not part of the federal cabinet.
This announcement made by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar came days after the Supreme Court handed a major legal victory to the PTI by declaring it eligible for a share of seats reserved in national and provincial assemblies.
The leader of the Opposition had already moved a privilege motion in the lower house of the Parliament against the recent police raid at his Islamabad residence in an attempt to arrest him. Ayub, in the motion, demanded an explanation from the high-ups of the Punjab and Islamabad police for the raid.