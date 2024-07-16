Over 12,000 rescue officials to perform duty on Ashura

LAHORE - Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer said on Monday that more than 12,000 rescue officials will perform duty on Ashura.To provide emergency rescue and medical cover to Ashura mourning processions, Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed the Rescue 1122 arrangements to provide emergency help in all districts of Punjab. In this regard, a complete link with all control rooms and provincial monitoring cell monitoring have been formulated so that a quick response mechanism may be carried at any time. He instructed all the district emergency officers that rescuers’ leave would be limited while the Disaster Response Force deployed at the Emergency Services Academy will be immediately dispatched for back-up support in case of any major emergency. He directed all District Emergency Officers to review the preparedness checklist and hold regular District Emergency Board meetings with key focal persons of Majalis and with volunteers to thoroughly monitor the area around all processions and gatherings. Meanwhile, Provincial Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee for Peace & Order Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the central control room of the Interior Department here on Monday. Additional Secretary Internal Security Usman Khalid gave a briefing to the minister regarding the central control room. The minister reviewed the monitoring in the control room regarding the Muharram security. Salman Rafique said that the Majalis and processions were being monitored round-the-clock through the control room. He said: “We request the scholars to teach unity among Muslims.” The minister said special security arrangements had been made for the Majalis and processions of the 9th and 10th of Muharram. Thousands of police personnel would perform their duties on all the procession routes, he added. All administrations had been directed to maintain strong coordination among themselves, he added and said, “We hope that Insha Allah Muharram would be observed peacefully.”