Over 5000 policemen deployed in Hazara for Muharram security

ABBOTTABAD - In prep­aration for the 9th and 10th Muharram processions, DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan on Monday said Hazara Police have completed extensive se­curity arrangements to ensure the safety and peace in the re­gion and than five thousand police officers and personnel have been deployed. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Tahir Ayub Khan stated that the Hazara Police are fully equipped to manage any emergency situ­ation. The police, district ad­ministration, and other rele­vant departments are working in together to maintain peace and prevent any untoward in­cident. The security measures cover the three major districts of the Hazara Region includ­ing Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra. The deployed per­sonnel include district po­lice, elite commandos, traffic staff, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Frontier Reserve Police (FRP), Special Branch, Coun­ter-Terrorism Department (CTD), lady police, canine unit, bomb disposal unit, and min­isterial staff. CCTV cameras have been installed along all procession routes, with live monitoring being conducted from a central control room. Additionally, search and strike operations are ongoing in ar­eas surrounding procession routes and Imambargahs. Walk-through gates have been set up at entry and exit points to ensure thorough security checks. The traffic plan has been adjusted to provide sep­arate routes for vehicles, mini­mizing disruptions caused by the processions and gather­ings. This adjustment aims to ensure a smooth flow of traf­fic and reduce inconvenience to the public. DIG Hazara highlighted the collaborative efforts of peace committee officials and members, the business community, and journalists in maintaining peace during Muharram. Any suspicious activity or indi­viduals should be reported to the relevant police station for prompt legal action.