Over 5000 policemen deployed in Hazara for Muharram security

ABBOTTABAD - In preparation for the 9th and 10th Muharram processions, DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan on Monday said Hazara Police have completed extensive security arrangements to ensure the safety and peace in the region and than five thousand police officers and personnel have been deployed. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Tahir Ayub Khan stated that the Hazara Police are fully equipped to manage any emergency situation. The police, district administration, and other relevant departments are working in together to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident. The security measures cover the three major districts of the Hazara Region including Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra. The deployed personnel include district police, elite commandos, traffic staff, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Frontier Reserve Police (FRP), Special Branch, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), lady police, canine unit, bomb disposal unit, and ministerial staff. CCTV cameras have been installed along all procession routes, with live monitoring being conducted from a central control room. Additionally, search and strike operations are ongoing in areas surrounding procession routes and Imambargahs. Walk-through gates have been set up at entry and exit points to ensure thorough security checks. The traffic plan has been adjusted to provide separate routes for vehicles, minimizing disruptions caused by the processions and gatherings. This adjustment aims to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and reduce inconvenience to the public. DIG Hazara highlighted the collaborative efforts of peace committee officials and members, the business community, and journalists in maintaining peace during Muharram. Any suspicious activity or individuals should be reported to the relevant police station for prompt legal action.