Pakistan Golf Federation unveils calendar for second half of 2024

LAHORE - The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) announced its event calendar for the second half of 2024 on Monday, highlighting an exciting lineup of 22 national golf events. This ambitious schedule aims to bring together golfers from across the country, showcasing Pakistan’s growing stature in the golfing world and the federation’s commitment to the sport’s development. The calendar includes several prestigious national amateur and professional ranking events, renowned for their competitive spirit and high standards. Key events include the CNS Open Golf Championship, Independence Day Cup Open, COAS Open Golf Championship, Punjab Open Golf Championship, CAS Open Golf Championship, CJCSC Open Golf Championship, and Sindh Open Golf Championship. PGF President Lt Gen Qazi Muhammad Ikram Ahmed (retd) expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming events, saying, “This calendar reflects our dedication to promoting golf at all levels in Pakistan. We aim to provide ample opportunities for our golfers to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience.” The detailed schedule is as follows: 28th CNS Open Golf Championship - Karachi, 08 Aug 2024, Sindh Jinnah Tour - Karachi, 15 Aug 2024, Independence Day Cup Open Golf Championship - Karachi, 22 Aug 2024, Sindh Ladies Amateur Golf Championship - Karachi, 05 Sep 2024, COAS Open Golf Championship - Rawalpindi, 19 Sep 2024, Nur Khan Memorial Open Golf Championship - Peshawar, 26 Sep 2024, 10th CNS Amateur Golf Championship - Lahore, 03 Oct 2024, 5th FGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship - Islamabad, 03 Oct 2024, 8th Corps Commander Open Golf Championship - Gujranwala, 17 Oct 2024, 2nd KP Jinnah Development Tour / 53rd KP Amateur Golf Championship - Peshawar, 24 Oct 2024, Garrison Open Golf Championship - Lahore, 31 Oct 2024, 17th CNS Amateur Margalla Golf Championship - Islamabad, 31 Oct 2024, Royal Palm Team Trophy - Lahore, 07 Nov 2024, 14th Maj Gen Shahid Hamid Open Golf Championship - Multan, 07 Nov 2024, 43rd Punjab Open Golf Championship - Lahore, 14 Nov 2024, Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Championship - Lahore, 21 Nov 2024, 43rd CAS Open Golf Championship - Karachi, 28 Nov 2024, CJCSC Open Golf Championship - Karachi, 04 Dec 2024, 4th KPGA Ladies Amateur Soni Wali Cup - Karachi, 05 Dec 2024, Governor Cup Amateur Golf Championship - Lahore, 05 Dec 2024, Sindh Open Golf Championship - Karachi, 12 Dec 2024, Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship - Lahore, 26 Dec 2024. The players and sponsors are encouraged to participate and support these events. For more information on the detailed schedule and registration, visit the PGF official website at www.pgf.com.pk or email info@pgf.com.pk.