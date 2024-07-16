Pakistani mud crab exporters eye expansion in China

BEIJING - Pakistan’s vibrant seafood industry has made significant strides in recent years, with mud crabs emerging as a star export product. As Pakistani exporters continue to tap into the global market, they are in­creasingly focusing on China as a key des­tination for their high-quality mud crabs, renowned for their rich flavor and succu­lent meat. According to Volza’s Pakistan Export data, mud crab export shipments from Pakistan stood at 5.5K, exported by 46 Pakistan exporters to122 buyers.

Notably, China has emerged as the larg­est market for Pakistani mud crabs, with exports to the country surpassing those to other destinations such as the United Arab Emirates and the United States. Pakistan is now ranked as the third-largest exporter of mud crabs globally, highlighting the country’s strong posi­tion in the international seafood market, Chinese media reported on Tuesday. The surge in Pakistani mud crab exports to China can be attributed to the country’s commitment to quality and the optimiza­tion of supply chains. Pakistani exporters have capitalized on the rising demand for high-quality seafood in China, where mud crabs are highly valued for their cu­linary appeal and nutritional benefits.

“Our average weight per box net weight of 16kg. We exported about 3,000 tons of live mud crabs to China over the last 3 years” said Tehseen Patel, CEO of Areeba Enterprises, a leading Pakistani mud crab exporter. Areeba Enterprises, which started exporting Pakistani mud crabs internationally in 2016, has seen success in the Chinese market, driven by the company’s focus on quality control and sustainable fishing practices.

According to China’s customs statistics, the import of live, fresh, or cold mud crabs (Chinese Customs code 030633) from Pakistan has increased significantly in re­cent years. In 2023, China imported live, fresh or cold crabs from Pakistan (Chinese Customs code 030633) for $42,594,065, up 141% from $17,658,045 in 2020. This trend highlights the growing demand for Pakistani mud crabs in China and the po­tential for further expansion in the mar­ket. Driven by the robust appetite for seafood in China, Areeba Enterprises has established a robust supply chain, ship­ping live mud crabs directly to major cit­ies like Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, and Kunming. The journey from Pakistan’s shores to China’s bustling markets typi­cally takes between 24 to 48 hours, ensur­ing the freshness and vitality of the crabs upon arrival. As the Pakistani exporter continues to tap into the global market, Tehseen Patel is investing in moderniza­tion and sustainability to meet the evolv­ing needs of international buyers. Areeba has embarked on a mission to train local fishermen in best practices, invest in state-of-the-art hatcheries and conditioning fa­cilities, and integrate sustainable practices throughout its supply chain.

The Chinese seafood market is a vibrant landscape with a wide array of products in high demand. In the Chinese market, there is high demand for shrimps, fresh and fro­zen fish (ribbonfish, croaker, and macker­el), crabs, lobsters, scallops, and squid. In addition to mud crabs, Areeba Enterprises also exports a diverse range of seafood products, including shrimps (white-leg shrimp and tiger shrimp), live lobsters, etc. The company has ambitious plans to further expand its footprint in the Chinese seafood market. “We are committed to di­versifying our product range and forging closer strategic partnerships with local distributors, retailers, and e-commerce platforms. By doing so, we aim to not only satisfy the ever-growing demands of the Chinese market but also contribute to the sustainable development of Pakistan’s sea­food industry, Tehseen Patel concluded.