Pakistanis among five killed in Oman mosque shooting

Five people including two Pakistanis were killed and multiple others wounded in a shooting near a mosque in Oman’s capital Muscat, confirmed Pakistani envoy in Oman.

“The Royal Oman Police have responded to a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of a mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area,” police said in a statement.

The force gave an initial toll of four killed and “several others” wounded at the mosque in eastern Muscat.

Pakistani envoy in Oman Ali Imran Chaudhry confirmed death of two Pakistanis in the attack. He said they are in contact with the Oman government and added that the Sultanate was investigating the matter.

Footage verified by AFP shows people fleeing near Imam Ali Mosque, its minaret visible, as gunshots ring out.