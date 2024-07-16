“The Indus Water Treaty is a fragile peace, and we must tread carefully to avoid the mistakes of the past, such as the Versailles treaty.” –Former Indian Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh.

The Treaty of Versailles (1919) marked the end of World War I, imposing harsh penalties on Germany. In retrospect, the treaty’s emphasis on punishment and reparations sowed the seeds of resentment, contributing to the rise of Nazi Germany and ultimately, World War II. The treaty’s failure to address the root causes of the war and its focus on national interests over collective security led to a fragile peace. As we reflect on the treaty’s legacy, we recognize the importance of diplomacy, cooperation, and addressing the underlying drivers of conflict to achieve lasting peace and stability. Pakistan’s experience with the Indus Water Treaty with India parallels the Versailles treaty’s emphasis on punishment and reparations. Just as Versailles’s approach contributed to future conflict, Pakistan’s water disputes with India highlight the importance of cooperative diplomacy and sustainable solutions to prevent similar tensions from escalating into conflict.