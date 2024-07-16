PDWP approves development schemes worth Rs5.56b

LAHORE - The Provincial Development and Working Party Punjab (PDWP) in its 6th meeting of the current financial year, approved two development schemes of SHC&ME and Environment sectors at a cost of Rs 56.560 billion Preside over by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan here Monday, the meeting approved the following schemes: Establishment of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Centre at the cost of Rs 56 billion. Investigation of sources of particulate matter for informed decision making in Punjab at the cost of Rs 560 million. P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Secretary Environment Raja Jahangir Anwar, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Chief Economist Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, P&D Board members, heads and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.