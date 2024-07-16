PESCO Acting Terrorist

The Oxford Dictionary defines terrorism as the unlawful use of violence and intimidation against civilians for political gains.

In KP province, the Federal organization PESCO is unlawfully enforcing electricity load shedding on civilians even when there is surplus electricity in the province. This is causing violence and unrest. If anyone protests or forcefully turns on the electricity, they are intimidated with FIRs and arrests.

PESCO is also not installing electricity meters in the Ex-FATA region, delaying the region’s development. Every year, PESCO reports electricity line losses as theft, but they have not caught the PESCO linemen involved in this practice in the past twenty years or overcome this problem.

All these activities point to the deliberate and unlawful actions of PESCO, causing violence and unrest in Pakistan for political gains.

Similarly, the fake load shedding conducted by PESCO is causing businesses and industries to fail in KP. In the Bara region, load shedding is causing water shortages in the hot summer weather, leading to many deaths. The KP Government has constructed hydro power plants, but PESCO has not connected them to the grid.

Based on this data alone, it is clear that PESCO is acting like a terrorist organization against Pakistanis in KP, especially in the Ex-FATA regions. Their unprofessionalism is a major reason for unrest and violence in KP.

Since PESCO is an independent organization, the use of such an organization for political gains is alarming because it shows that these independent organizations can easily come under the control of third parties and work against the interests of Pakistan. Pakistani Government-owned independent organizations should not be allowed to work against the welfare of Pakistanis.

I, therefore, request the head of the Government and Judiciary to look into the workings of PESCO and hold them responsible for their unprofessional and terrorist-like activities against the people of KP and help end this terrorism in Pakistan.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P. ENGR.,

Peshawar.