PHC demands action on disappearance of four men in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday expressed frustration over the lack of progress in recovering four individuals kidnapped from Haya­tabad several weeks ago.

During the hearing, a single bench led by Justice Shakeel Ahmad em­phasised that it is the state’s duty to ensure the safety of its citizens. Jus­tice Ahmad instructed the additional inspector general of police, Special Branch, to meet with the victims’ families, listen to their concerns, and report back to the court.

Deputy Attorney General Obaidul­lah Anwar represented the federal government in the proceedings. Na­dir Shah Advocate, representing the petitioners, informed the bench that Usman Khan, Mohammad Nasir, Ab­dul Waris, and Zahir were abducted by armed men, and CCTV footage of the incident was available. He noted that during a previous hearing, Addi­tional Chief Secretary Home Abid Ma­jeed had assured the court that a joint investigation team (JIT) would be formed to locate the missing persons, but no progress had been made.

The Additional Advocate General stat­ed that the missing individuals were not in the custody of any intelligence agency. In response, the court paused the hear­ing and summoned Additional Inspector General of Police, Special Branch, Kashif Alam, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ad­vocate General Shah Faisal Utmankhel. The additional inspector general of po­lice, Special Branch, said that the JIT had held three meetings but faced a lack of cooperation from the victims’ families. The court directed the additional inspec­tor general of police, Special Branch, to work with the families and resolve the issue within 14 days.