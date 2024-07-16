PM says talented youth greatest strength of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government is committed to investing in modern skills and professional education for the youth. In his message in connection with the World Youth Skills Day, the prime minister said the greatest strength of Pakistan was its talented youth and equip­ping them with modern skills was the need of the hour to secure the future of the country. He highlight­ed that the government was equipping its youth with modern education, equal development opportunities as well as modern profes­sional training to compete with the world. The prime minister reiterated the gov­ernment’s resolve to send 300,000 youth for vocation­al training in the field of in­formation technology and 1000 for modern agricul­ture to China.

In this context, he said the government was prior­itizing the women and the youth belonging to remote and backward areas of the country. The prime minis­ter said training programs in the field of information technology were also con­tinued at the national lev­el. “Millions of students are honing their skills in and outside Pakistan after com­pleting their education un­der these programs.”

He said the government had also started bringing reforms in the institutions under National Vocation­al and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

He remarked that with NAVTTC and its partner in­stitutions, the government is ensuring the provision of marketable skills and pro­fessional training to thou­sands of youth. He said the government would ensure modern skills and profes­sional training to the youth for their development and dignified employment in every field of life.

Also, Prime Minister Mu­hammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended warm fe­licitations to UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister.

He also extended hearti­est congratulations to the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mo­hammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on his appoint­ment as Deputy Prime Min­ister and Defence Minister of the UAE.

“Wishing them both suc­cess in their new endeav­ors & looking forward to further strengthening of our bilateral ties & deep­ening cooperation between our two brotherly nations,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline. Meanwhile, Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif on Mon­day congratulated KP Shar­ma Oli for taking oath as the Prime Minister of Nepal for the fourth time.

“Congratulations to H.E. KP Sharma Oli on taking oath as the Prime Minis­ter of Nepal for the fourth time,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline. The prime minister wished him every success and said that he looked forward to work­ing with him to further strengthen bilateral ties and promote regional co­operation between the two nations. Nepal’s Commu­nist leader KP Sharma Oli was sworn in as the prime minister for the fourth time on Monday.