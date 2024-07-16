Police arrest robbers involved in bank robbery

MANSEHRA - Mansehra police on Mon¬day apprehended the culprits behind the robbery in Allied Bank on Chinar Road. The heist took place on June 13, 2024 when robbers flee with Rs13,066,044. Following the arrests, police recovered Rs8.4 mil¬lion from the looted amount, along with a motorcy¬cle purchased with the stolen money, the pistol used in the crime, and the motorcycle used during the in¬cident. The arrested suspects hailed from Torghar and Rawalakot, Kashmir, and had been identified as Muhammad Iqbal, son of Muhammad Zarif Khan res¬ident of Jadba Torghar, Saddam Kabir son of Muham¬mad Kabir resident of Hussain Kot Rawalakot Azad Kashmir, collaborator Aziz son of Mutiullah resident of Jadba Torghar, Riazullah son of Tajirullah resident of Jadba Torghar.