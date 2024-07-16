Police conduct major drug busts in Peshawar, Khyber

PESHAWAR/JAMRUD - In separate raids, the police dismantled a drug fac­tory in Peshawar recovering 60kg heroin and an­other raid led to recovery of 18.7kg crystal meth in Khyber tribal district on Monday.

Talking to media persons, District Police Officer Khyber Saleem Abbas Kulachi said that the cops con­ducted a special checkpoint operation at Surkamar Bypass where they intercepted a suspicious motor­car (BD8357) and, during a thorough search, discov­ered 18.7 kilograms of ice worth millions of rupees. Three suspects, Noor Muhammad, Junaid Khan, and Abid were also arrested. During initial investigations, the suspects admitted to their involvement in drug trafficking and disclosed the names of other gang members too. The estimated value of the seized ice in the international market exceeds Rs180 million.

DPO Saleem Abbas praised the efforts of the SHO and the team and announced cash rewards and certificates of appreciation. In another signifi­cant operation, the Peshawar Capital City Police uncovered a drug smuggling network and sealed a heroin factory. SP Cantt Division Waqas Rafiq told media that 60 kilograms of heroin, 24 kilograms of chemicals, and various factory tools, including mixers and digital scales, were seized.

The police also confiscated a Suzuki vehicle used for drug supply. Four suspects, including Af­ghan national Yaseen, were arrested. The suspects admitted to their crimes and identified other net­work members, leading to further arrests in Paha­ripura and Chamkani. Initially, the operation, guid­ed by secret information, involved a checkpoint at Tajabad Cemetery, where a suspicious Suzuki vehicle was stopped and 15 kilograms of heroin were found. The driver revealed the location of the heroin factory. The police, including lady police of­ficers, then conducted a successful raid, sealing the factory and arresting key network members.

Peshawar Police spokesman Alam Khan said that the under the directives of the police boss­es, operations against drug trafficking had been launched in various areas.