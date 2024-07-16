Politics of Sit-ins

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has once again disrupted the routine life of the twin cities by staging a sit-in at Faizabad. This time, the demand is a call for solidarity with Palestine. While the cause is important to all Pakistanis and the state’s stance reflects this sentiment, disrupting traffic and daily commutes between the capital city and Rawalpindi is hardly an effective way to achieve these demands. Instead, citizens bear the brunt of a misguided and ineffective protest.

On an administrative level, a uniform policy must be maintained for all such sit-ins, regardless of the political party involved. Protests should either be held only at designated sites or not staged at all. Additionally, the TLP’s decision to target the twin cities during the crucial eve of Muharram appears to be an intentional attempt to cause inconvenience to Muharram processions. The TLP has already damaged the moderate fabric of the country with a spree of false blasphemy allegations. The same force used against PTI when its members protest on the roads needs to be directed at TLP as well. Failing to do so only emboldens this extremist faction, which unfortunately holds political influence. Aid from Pakistan has already been sent to Palestine on multiple occasions. Every Pakistani feels the plight and pain of Palestinians. The general discourse condemns Israel for its genocidal acts in Gaza. TLP’s demands do not add any value to the cause but instead seek to achieve narrow, self-centered political objectives and clout. For that, they are determined to make the inhabitants of the twin cities suffer, including small-scale traders and business owners who bear daily losses.

The sit-in must be called off immediately, and the administration must act swiftly and decisively. Emboldening a political faction like TLP is too risky and history stands as a witness to that.