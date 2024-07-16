PPC, KHUJ stage rally to condemn killing of senior journalist

PESHAWAR - The members of Khyber Union of Jour­nalists (KhUJ) and Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Monday staged a strong protest against the brutal killing of senior journal­ist and reporter of daily Aaj, Malik Hassan Zeb. The protest demonstration led by KhUJ and PPC presidents was attended by a large number of working journalists belonging to both print and electronic me­dia. They were holding placards in their hands, chanting slogans in favour of their demands to arrest of the killers and give protection to media persons, here in front of Peshawar Press Club, at Sher Shah Suri Road opposite Cantt Railways Station. The KhUJ Senior Vice President Imran Yousafzai in his speech demanded of the Chief Minis­ter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take notice of the incident and direct early arrest of the killers. He said that despite CCTV footage of the incident which showed clear faces of the killers of the journalist, police have so far failed to make any progress in the case.

Yousafzai also said that providing se­curity to the journalist was the prime re­sponsibility of the state and the duty of police and other law enforcing agencies. He lamented that incidents of killing of journalists have seen a surge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where journalists consider themselves insecure. On the occasion, President Peshawar Press Club (PPC) Arshad Aziz Malik in his speech said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed to provide protection and a condu­cive environment to the journalists. Later on, President KhUJ, Nasir Hussain in his speech also asked the Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa police to take this case seriously and ensure arrest of the killers of Hassan Zeb as soon as possible otherwise, more pro­tests would be staged across the province.