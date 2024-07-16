PR to run special train for pilgrims

SUKKUR - A special train from Kotri via Tando Adam to Rohri on the 9th and 10th of Muharram will run to fa­cilitate travelers. President Majlis-e-Wihadat-ul-Muslmeen (MWM), Sindh, Allama Maqsood Domki on Monday hailed the decision of the Government of Pakistan and thanked the

Railway Authorities allowing pilgrims to attend religious observances and ceremonies. As per the special train’s schedule, Allama Domki informed the pilgrims that will depart from Kotri at 2pm, ensuring that they can reach their destinations in a timely and convenient manner.