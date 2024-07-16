Tuesday, July 16, 2024
PTI's Sanam Javaid moved to KP House on CM Gandapur's orders
Web Desk
2:51 PM | July 16, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed and her family have been shifted to KP House, a guest house in Islamabad.

Sanam Javeed is currently enjoying her freedom following a direction of the Islamabad High Court that restrained her arrest till Thursday.

The court has also summoned records of cases registered against her.

The PTI worker and her family members were welcomed at the KP-House following the direction of Chief Minister KPK, Ali Amin Gandapur. The CM was in contact with the husband and father of Sanam Javaid.

Sanam Javaid has faced arrests and rearrests in multiple cases related to the May 9 riots, triggered after former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan's arrest in a graft case, which saw several military installations being vandalised.

She has been behind bars for almost a year, embroiled in various cases all linked to the vandalism and unrest triggered by Khan's arrest in May last year.

