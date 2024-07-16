Tuesday, July 16, 2024
PU awards seven PhD degrees

Agencies
July 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab University has awarded seven PhD degrees to the scholars in which Abdul Rehman s/o Muhammad Ramzan in the subject of Islamic Studies, Sameen Ahmed d/o Waqar Ahmed in the subject of Molecular Biology & Forensic Sciences, Wajiha Kanwal d/o Khalid Mahmood in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Shahzad Islam d/o Muhammad Islam in the subject of Urdu, Absar Ahmad s/o Intisar Ahmad in the subject of Zoology, Quratulain d/o Muhammad Ahsan in the subject of Public Health and Gulnaz Pervaiz D/o Mian Pervaiz Ahmed in the subject of Biotechnology

