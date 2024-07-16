Tuesday, July 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab Arts Council plans I-Day celebrations

APP
July 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPIDNI   -   The fifth meeting of the Punjab Arts Council’s Board of Man­agement (BOM) was held under the chairmanship of President Board Saqib Rafiq at Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi. 

It was decided to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain pro­vided a detailed briefing on programs related to Kashmir Day and Independence Day celebrations. He proposed es­tablishing a permanent art gallery in the council to show­case artworks by famous re­gional artists. The members also agreed on holding a sum­mer camp for young children during July and August.

Board President Saqib Rafiq highlighted Punjab’s rich literary and cultural heritage, appreciating the board’s active role in pro­moting arts and culture.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1721101875.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024