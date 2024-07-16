Punjab Arts Council plans I-Day celebrations

RAWALPIDNI - The fifth meeting of the Punjab Arts Council’s Board of Management (BOM) was held under the chairmanship of President Board Saqib Rafiq at Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi.
It was decided to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain provided a detailed briefing on programs related to Kashmir Day and Independence Day celebrations. He proposed establishing a permanent art gallery in the council to showcase artworks by famous regional artists. The members also agreed on holding a summer camp for young children during July and August.
Board President Saqib Rafiq highlighted Punjab’s rich literary and cultural heritage, appreciating the board’s active role in promoting arts and culture.