Punjab Arts Council plans I-Day celebrations

RAWALPIDNI - The fifth meeting of the Punjab Arts Council’s Board of Man­agement (BOM) was held under the chairmanship of President Board Saqib Rafiq at Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi.

It was decided to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain pro­vided a detailed briefing on programs related to Kashmir Day and Independence Day celebrations. He proposed es­tablishing a permanent art gallery in the council to show­case artworks by famous re­gional artists. The members also agreed on holding a sum­mer camp for young children during July and August.

Board President Saqib Rafiq highlighted Punjab’s rich literary and cultural heritage, appreciating the board’s active role in pro­moting arts and culture.