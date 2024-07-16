Rain predicted in KP from July 16 to 21

PESHAWAR - The Regional Meteorological Depart­ment on Monday forecast new spell of rain starting July 16 to 21 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rain predicted in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Swat, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Bat­tagram, Buner, Kohat, Mohmand, DI Khan, Khyber, Haripur, Mansehra, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Bannu, Wa­ziristan, Kurram, and others. Ac­cording to a notification issued by Provincial Disaster Management Au­thority (PDMA) stated that Regional Met Office Peshawar has informed that a new spell of rains is starting for which people are urged to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damages to infrastructure, crops and animals. Furthermore, all authorities concerned asked to take the safety measures. Tourists to be informed about weather forecast, en­sure availability of all emergency ser­vices staff and machineries and other resources, and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in re­storing road links. In case of any oc­currence contact with PDMA, active round the clock via helpline 1700.